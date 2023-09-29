Galway Bay FM

29 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Five new members appointed to Údarás na Gaeltachta board

Share story:
Five new members appointed to Údarás na Gaeltachta board

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Five new members have been appointed to the board of Údarás na Gaeltachta

The Gaeltacht development authority chairperson Mary Uí Chadhain, has expressed her satisfaction that a full board will be operating once more

The new members are:

Máire Áine Uí Ailín is a Placement Officer in the University of Galway

Sonya Uí Shíoda lives in Moycullen and is a former manager at Udarás

Caitlín Ní Bhroin is a Language Planning Officer in Cloch Ceann Fhaola, Co. Donegal

Micheál Ó Drisleáin is the former Director of Coláiste na Rinne, in Gaeltacht na Déise

Seán Ó Cuirreáin is a former member of An tÚdarás from Donegal

Members already appointed by the Local Authorities include Galway’s Pádraig Mac an Iomaire

Share story:

Ciaran Cannon questions Taoiseach on wastewater infrastructure in Craughwell and Clarinbridge

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon has questioned the Taoiseach on funding for badly-needed wastewater infrastructure in Craughwell and Clarinbridge. He told th...

40 percent of Galway dentists have left medical card scheme over past 5 years

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 40% of Galway dentists have left the medical card scheme over the last 5 years. Dental services for medical card holders ar...

HSE use of weedkiller at Merlin Park lands described as "abhorrent and distressing"

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE’s use of weedkiller at lands around Merlin Park are “abhorrent and distressing” to the general pu...

100-plus new jobs for Galway across 3 city tech firms

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 100 new jobs will be announced for Galway on Monday across three city tech firms. Enterprise Minister Simon Cove...