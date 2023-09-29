29 September 2023
~1 minutes read
Five new members appointed to Údarás na Gaeltachta board
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Five new members have been appointed to the board of Údarás na Gaeltachta
The Gaeltacht development authority chairperson Mary Uí Chadhain, has expressed her satisfaction that a full board will be operating once more
The new members are:
Máire Áine Uí Ailín is a Placement Officer in the University of Galway
Sonya Uí Shíoda lives in Moycullen and is a former manager at Udarás
Caitlín Ní Bhroin is a Language Planning Officer in Cloch Ceann Fhaola, Co. Donegal
Micheál Ó Drisleáin is the former Director of Coláiste na Rinne, in Gaeltacht na Déise
Seán Ó Cuirreáin is a former member of An tÚdarás from Donegal
Members already appointed by the Local Authorities include Galway’s Pádraig Mac an Iomaire