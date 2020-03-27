Five new cases of Covid-19 recorded in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Five new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Galway, bringing the total number to 45.

The latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows there are now over 1,800 confirmed cases nationwide.

The latest figures from the HPSC show there has been a further 255 confirmed cases nationwide – bringing the total to 1,819.

While Galway has an additional 5 cases, bringing the total to 45 – the fourth highest in the country behind Dublin at 774, Cork with 154 and Wicklow with 49 cases.

The median age of confirmed cases is 46 years.

Nationally, the number of Covid-19 related deaths has more than doubled in 24 hours – ten more people diagnosed with the virus have now died, bringing the death toll to 19.

The patients are 3 female and 7 males – 9 from the east of the country and one from the south.

The median age of patients who have died from Covid-19 in Ireland to date is 79 years – and over two thirds are male.

Of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 51 percent, close contact accounts for 22 percent, while travel abroad accounts for 27 percent.