Five new cases of coronavirus recorded in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Five new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Galway bringing the total number to 40.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 235 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

There are now 1,564 confirmed cases of COVID-19 nationally.

The median age of confirmed cases is 45 years with Dublin recording the highest number of all cases at 57%.

Of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 49%, close contact accounts for 23% while travel abroad accounts for 28%.