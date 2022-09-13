Five more Galway projects benefit from €200k in CLÁR funding

Galway Bay FM newsroom – Minister Heather Humphries has announced another installment €200k in CLÁR funding for five rural projects across Galway.

Killyan Community Sports Field received €45,000, while the community group at Skehana won the maximum funding of €50,000 to upgrade carparking.

Meanwhile playgrounds in Glenamaddy, Portumna and at Donoghpatrick National School Caherlistrane are benefitting from the extra funding.

It brings to 15 the number of local projects funded through the programme this year, and Senator Aisling Dolan is congratulating those areas: