10 September 2023

Five men have appeared in court in connection with a public order incident in Galway City on Friday afternoon.

The men appeared in special sittings of Galway district Court on Friday evening and yesterday morning.

At around 3.20 on Friday afternoon, Gardaí responded to reports of a row involving a number of people on Williamsgate Street in Galway City.

Five men were arrested and detained in Garda stations in County Galway.

The five men were later charged and appeared before special sittings of Galway District Court on friday evening and yesterday morning.

Any road users and pedestrians who were in the vicinity  between 2:45 and 3:30pm and who may have camera footage are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

