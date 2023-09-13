Five Galway winners of prestigious Lero academic research prizes

Galway Bay newsroom-there are five Galway winners of this year’s prestigious Lero Prizes awarded to top academics and researchers.

Lero is the Science Foundation Research Centre for Software.

City resident Dr Anastasia Griva of University of Galway has been honoured for her extensive efforts in organizing educational events, contributing to business journals, and actively engaging with various platforms for public discussions.

Athenry native Dr Sally McHugh was a joint winner with UL’S Brian Harkin for the transformative coding program, CodePlus, which provides an introduction to Computer Science for TY girls.

City woman Dr Martina Prendergast of UL, Turloughmore’s Professor Martin Glavin of University of Galway and Lero’s Professor Edward Jones who lives in Galway city were jointly honoured for their work in supporting research collaboration.