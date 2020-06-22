Five Galway water schemes still in drought despite rainfall

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Five Galway water schemes remain in drought despite the recent rainfall.

Kilcarna on Inis Mór is in severe drought.

Meanwhile supplies in Ballinasloe town, Ahascragh, Inis Mór and Inis Meáin are listed as in drought.

Three supplies in the county are at risk for potential drought – these are in Gort, Kilkerrin-Moylough and Letterfrack.

Night-time restrictions are in place at Kilcarna on Inis Mór, Inis Oirr and Inis Meáin.

37 Irish Water schemes are in drought nationwide and 59 are at risk of drought.

