Galway Bay fm newsroom – Five entries from Galway town groups have been shortlisted for the .IE Digital Town Awards 2023.

The awards recognise and reward projects created by local groups that have a digital element.

The five local groups are Accessible Athenry, Discover Portumna Sustainably, Portumna’s Recording Family Histories project, Mountbellew Smart Villages and Ballinasloe’s The Pulse Club Networking Group.

Winners will be announced at the Gala Awards event on Wednesday May 24th.