Five Galway students win top prizes in national Children’s Art Competition

Galway Bay fm newsroom-Five Galway students have won top prizes in the Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

8 year old Emily Acheson, from Gaelscoil Iarfhlatha, Tuam was awarded first prize in her category for her self-portrait.

The four other Galway winners each won Special Merit Awards for their artwork.

They were Lauren Duffy, from Presentation College, Tuam; Sadhbh Mitchell, from Scoil Mhuire, Moycullen; and Riham Hammar and Blanka Matysiak, both pupils at Knocknacarra Educate Together National School.

By Lauren Duffy

By Sadhbh Mitchell

By Riham Hammar