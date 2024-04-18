Five Galway students win top prizes at 70th Texaco Children’s Art comp

Five Galway students have won top prizes in this year’s 70th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

Gort Community School’s Darragh Granahan won first prize in the 14-15 year age category for his artwork entitled ‘Unconditional Love’.

Four Galway students took home Special Merit Awards – Shruti Hemant Dhamne from St. Brigid’s College, Loughrea; Aibhlinn Faulkiner from Coláiste Éinde in Salthill; Fiadh Larderet from Gaelscoil Dara, Renmore and Sadhbh Mitchell from Scoil Mhuire, Moycullen.