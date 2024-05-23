23 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Five Galway schools recognised at young environmentalist awards

Share story:
Five Galway schools recognised at young environmentalist awards

Five Galway secondary schools are celebrating wins for their environmental projects.

The ECO-UNESCO Young Environmentalist Awards recognise the work of young people tackling climate change and the loss of biodiversity

Over 1,000 people attended the awards and 26 projects received prizes this year.

The five schools include Presentation College Headford with their project ‘How Green Are Local GAA Clubs?’, St Brigid’s College Loughrea with ‘No Idling – A Campaign to Reduce Nitrous Gases’, Scoil Mhuire Monivea with ‘Sustainable Travel for the Future’, Gaelscoil Iarfhlatha Tuam with ‘Cool Biodiverse School’ and a joint project from Coláiste Chroí Mhuire An Spidéal and Coláiste Cholmcille Indreabhán with ‘Cois Fharraige to COP28’

Share story:

Plans lodged for significant new housing development in Loughrea

Plans have been lodged for a new housing development of almost three dozen homes in Loughrea. The project led by Jardonelle Ltd would see 33 homes built a...

Disability parking bays in Ballinasloe town upgraded

The disability parking bays in Ballinasloe town have been upgraded Local Councillor Evelyn Parsons allocated funds to upgrade seven disability parking bay...

Galway's new Anti-Litter Ambassador campaign to visit local schools

Galway County Council’s Anti-Litter Ambassadors campaign will visit schools across the county in the coming months. The new initiative aims to encou...

Transport Minister urged to take action on driving test waiting times in Clifden

The Transport Minister has been urged to take action on the long waiting times for driving tests in Clifden. North Connemara Councillor, Thomas Welby, has...