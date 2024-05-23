Five Galway schools recognised at young environmentalist awards

Five Galway secondary schools are celebrating wins for their environmental projects.

The ECO-UNESCO Young Environmentalist Awards recognise the work of young people tackling climate change and the loss of biodiversity

Over 1,000 people attended the awards and 26 projects received prizes this year.

The five schools include Presentation College Headford with their project ‘How Green Are Local GAA Clubs?’, St Brigid’s College Loughrea with ‘No Idling – A Campaign to Reduce Nitrous Gases’, Scoil Mhuire Monivea with ‘Sustainable Travel for the Future’, Gaelscoil Iarfhlatha Tuam with ‘Cool Biodiverse School’ and a joint project from Coláiste Chroí Mhuire An Spidéal and Coláiste Cholmcille Indreabhán with ‘Cois Fharraige to COP28’