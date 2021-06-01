Five Galway playgrounds earmarked for significant enhancement works

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Five Galway playgrounds have been earmarked for significant enhancement works.

Allocations of up €30,000 have been announced for three playgrounds in the county and two in the city under the Government’s Play and Recreation Capital Funding Scheme.

The city projects will see the installation of a wheelchair accessible swing at Toft Park in Salthill and a sensory garden at the Children’s Millennium park on University Road.

Meanwhile, refurbishment works are to be carried out at the Gort Road playground in Loughrea, St. Micheal’s Playground in Ballinasloe and the play area at the Palace Grounds in Tuam.

Local Senator Aisling Dolan says outdoor spaces have become more important than ever over the past year…

