Five Galway Enterprises to benefit from €680,000 ARISE scheme

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Five Galway Social Enterprises are to get government funding from the ARISE scheme as part of a national allocation of 680 thousand euro to 50 Social Enterprise Projects.

Among the local Social Enterprises to receive funding are Galway Traveller Movement and Galway City Partnership which will each receive ten thouand euro

Cope Galway is to benefit from a grant of 8 thousand euro while Ronah Corcoran CLG trading as Carers Network Ireland will receive just under 9 thousand euro and Ventures Out Wilderness will get 5 thousand euro

Minister for Community and Rural development Heather Humphreys says the awareness raising initiative provides these grants to help enterprises promote the positive impact they have on their local communities.