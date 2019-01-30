Current track
Five further rural Galway post offices to close

Written by on 30 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Five further local post offices are to close across the county in the next few days.

A total of 18 closures have been made in Galway as part of An Post’s restructuring plan.

Menlough and Moyard post offices will close today (30/01).

These will be followed by closures at Colemanstown, Ballymoe and Glinsk tomorrow (31/01).

Other branches closed in recent weeks include Eyrecourt, Woodlawn and Garrafrauns.

More at 9

