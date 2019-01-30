Five further rural Galway post offices to close
Written by GBFM News on 30 January 2019
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Five further local post offices are to close across the county in the next few days.
A total of 18 closures have been made in Galway as part of An Post’s restructuring plan.
Menlough and Moyard post offices will close today (30/01).
These will be followed by closures at Colemanstown, Ballymoe and Glinsk tomorrow (31/01).
Other branches closed in recent weeks include Eyrecourt, Woodlawn and Garrafrauns.
