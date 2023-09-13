Galway Bay FM

13 September 2023

Five due before Galway District Court in connection with ongoing feud

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Five people are due before Galway District Court later this afternoon in connection with an ongoing and highly public feud between two rival groups.

Nine people have been arrested and detained in recent days following a series of search and arrest operations across the county, some attended by armed Gardaí.

On Sunday, a car was driven into a group of people at Galway Shopping Centre.

A man in his late teens has been arrested in connection with that incident, which was widely shared on social media.

Other notable incidents include mass brawls in several areas of the city, including Eyre Square.

Galway Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to the Headford Road incident, particularly those with camera or dash-cam footage.

