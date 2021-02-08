Five day COVID-19 case load in Galway not decreasing at same rate as other Western counties

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The five day COVID-19 case load for Galway is not decreasing at the same rate as neighboring counties in the West.

The Department of Public Health in the West says there is a significant difference between the level of cases over the last week in Galway when compared to Mayo and Roscommon.

Galway’s five day daily average for the period stood at 327, with Mayo recording a rate of 146 and Roscommon recording a rate of 30.

Dr. Breda Smyth, Director of Public Health in the West warns outbreaks appear to be transmitting more readily with high attack rates in Galway in household and workplace settings.

She is urging the public not to delay in seeking GP advice and a test if experiencing any possible symptoms of COVID-19.

She told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks following HSE advice on public health will see a real decrease in Galway.