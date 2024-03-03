Five crew members rescued by Coast Guard after getting into difficulty off Inis Mór this morning

3 March 2024
Five crew members have been rescued following an emergency call this morning near Inis Mor.
Shortly before 5am this morning Valentia Coast Guard received an emergency call from a 21-metre fishing vessel reporting that it was aground on the northern side of the island.
The Shannon-based Coast Guard Helicopter R115, Aran Islands lifeboat, and North Aran Coast Guard Unit were all sent to the scene.