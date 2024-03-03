Galway Bay FM

3 March 2024

Five crew members rescued by Coast Guard after getting into difficulty off Inis Mór this morning

Five crew members have been rescued following an emergency call this morning near Inis Mor.

Shortly before 5am this morning Valentia Coast Guard received an emergency call from a 21-metre fishing vessel reporting that it was aground on the northern side of the island.

The Shannon-based Coast Guard Helicopter R115, Aran Islands lifeboat, and North Aran Coast Guard Unit were all sent to the scene.

