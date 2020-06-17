Five confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated at Galway hospitals

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Five patients are currently being treated for Covid-19 at University Hospital Galway, down from 7 on Friday, according to the latest HSE figures.

Eleven more patients are awaiting test results of suspected cases of the virus at UHG, while one patient in Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe is also awaiting test results

One patient is being treated for Coronavirus at the critical care unit at UHG – while two other ICU patients are waiting on the results of a Covid-19 test.

There is just one vacant general bed at Portiuncula hospital and 22 at UHG, while again there is only one vacant ICU bed in Portiuncula, Two in the Galway Clinic and five at UHG.

In hospitals nationwide, 20 people are currently being treated in ICU’s for Covid-19.

That’s down from a peak of 160 in April.

There’s a total of 62 confirmed cases in hospitals, down from a high of 879.