Five collisions with animals recorded on Galway to Dublin line during 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There have been five collisions involving animals on the Galway to Dublin rail line so far this year.

That’s according to figures from Irish Rail, which show there have been 37 such collisions nationwide since January.

However, the worst affected route by a significant margin is between Cork and Dublin – where 17 collisions were recorded since January.

An incident during one recent evening trip on the route led to a journey time of almost 8 hours.

According to the Irish Times, Irish Rail says the high number of incidents between Cork and Dublin could be due to the prevalence of agricultural land, or the large amount of wild deer in north Tipperary, east Limerick and north Cork.

Meanwhile, the second highest number of collisions between trains and animals this year happened on the Dublin to Belfast line – with seven incidents recorded.