Fitzmaurice slams fear mongering over potential cull of national herd

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice is slamming the “fear mongering” around suggestions of a massive cull of the national dairy herd.

The total number may have to be reduced by up to 65 thousand a year over the next 3 years according to a leaked paper from the Department of Agriculture.

The Agriculture Minister has stressed that no decisions have yet been taken.

Deputy Fitzmaurice has been speaking to Galway Talks about his plan to start a new rural political party.

And he criticised the “fear mongering” that’s going on with regards talk of culling the national dairy herd.