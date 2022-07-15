Fitzmaurice says new turf regulations are “workable” – but takes aim at Eamon Ryan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice says proposed new turf regulations are a “workable” solution – but should have been this way from the start.

People will still be able to sell turf but they are not permitted to advertise the goods online or in local press – and can no longer sell from petrol stations or shops.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says the new regulations seem to be a positive development and generally hold things as they were for most people.

And speaking to Galway Talks, he argues Minister Eamon Ryan should have had the sense to do it right from the beginning.