Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice has taken aim at the Green Party’s role in Government, saying it’s a case of the “pup pulling the dog around the field”.

During a Dáil debate, he also criticised the “genius” who advised the Labour Party they could build a million homes in ten years.

It comes as the ban on no-fault evictions ends at midnight tonight.

Deputy Fitzmaurice said the Green Party seem to be dictating the pace, and it’s at the expense of rural Ireland.