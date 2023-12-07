Galway Bay FM

7 December 2023

Fitzmaurice says country has gotten “too politically correct” amid criticism of “thugs and yobbos”

Fitzmaurice says country has gotten “too politically correct” amid criticism of “thugs and yobbos”

As a country, we’ve gotten too politically correct and people are now afraid to talk about certain topics or say certain things.

That’s according to Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice, who was contributing to a Dáil debate on Gardaí and crime.

He claimed something is wrong when “thugs and yobbos” out rioting in Dublin will probably get a house after seven or eight years while new Gardaí can’t even afford to rent in Dublin.

