Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice is rounding up support for a new political party to represent rural Ireland.

The Independent TD says farmers need to get organised politically if they want to be involved in decisions at the highest level.

He’s had discussions with as many as 25 councillors with a view to putting together a policy document and the foundations of a new party.

But Michael Fitzmaurice says he can’t do it alone and the timing of the next election will be key: