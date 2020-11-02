Fisherman dies following incident in Galway Bay

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A fisherman has died following an incident in Galway Bay this afternoon.

It’s believed the man got into difficulty while working on a local fishing vessel between Silverstrand and Blackrock around lunchtime.

The alarm was raised by another man on the boat and the Galway RNLI lifeboat was dispatched to the scene.

The casulty was taken on board and taken to Galway Docks, where he was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway.

It’s understood the deceased man is from a well known fishing family but his identity will not be released until all family members have been informed.