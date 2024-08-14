Galway Bay FM

14 August 2024

First Wild Bee Festival coming to Galway this weekend

The first ever Wild Bee Festival is coming to Galway this weekend.

The free family event includes talks, walks and workshops led by biodiversity experts, community groups and staff at Galway City Council.

It follows on from similar events held elsewhere in the country that have become annual festivals.

The Galway Wild Bee Festival takes place in Knocknacarra Community Centre this Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10am.

Biodiversity Officer Paula Kearney says there’s something to learn for everyone:

