First walk in clinics for 50-59 year olds begin at Ballybrit tomorrow

People aged 50-59 will begin receiving their COVID-19 booster vaccines at Galway Racecourse tomorrow.

The first walk in vaccination clinics for booster doses for that age group will take place on Monday and Tuesday at the Ballybrit Vaccination Centre.

Tomorrow’s walk in clinic at Galway racecourse takes place from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm and will be for those who received their second vaccine on or before July 16th.

The second clinic, from 2pm to 8pm on Tuesday, will be for those who had their second dose on or before July 17th .

Saolta General manager for the West and Northwest Frank Harburn is advising that those attending the clinics may have to queue but staff will be working hard to keep the queue moving and reduce the waiting time.

Those attending will be required to show provide their PPS number, photo ID as well as proof of date of birth.

More walk in clinics will be taking place between now and the end of the year and those eligible for the booster are advised to check the HSE website where details will be updated regularly.