First time buyers in Galway city take up to15 years to save for a house deposit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s taking some first time buyers 15 years to save a deposit for a house in Galway city.

A new report from the Irish Home Builders Association also says first time home buyers are facing an affordability gap of more than 100,000 in urban areas around the country.

The Irish Home Builders Association report looks at the issues related to housing affordability and supply.

The average deposit paid by first time buyers is 14% of the property price.

The time it takes to save that ranges from 1.7 years in Kilkenny to 15 years in Galway City, Wicklow, Waterford, Cork and Dublin.

Report author Annette Hughes says the deposit is a problem for a lot of potential buyers.

The association says it will present the report to government