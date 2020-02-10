First three seats filled in Galway West

Galway Bay FM news room

Fianna Fail’s Éamon Ó Cuív, Independent Deputy Noel Grealish and Sinn Féin’s Mairéad Farrell are the first three candidates to be elected to the 33rd Dáil for Galway West.

This follows the eighth count at the Galway Lawn Tennis Club in Salthill.

Farrell is the first ever Sinn Féin candidate to be elected in Galway West.

The fourth and fifth seats are likely to be filled by Independent Catherine Connolly and Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughton.

The eighth count for Galway West is as follows:

Éamon Ó Cuív (FF) 11,910 ELECTED

Noel Grealish (IND) 10,393 ELECTED

Mairéad Farrell (SF) 10,340 ELECTED

Catherine Connolly (IND) 8,089

Hildegarde Naughton (FG) 7,009

Seán Kyne (FG) 6,049

Niall Ó Tuathaill (SD) 5,979