6 August 2024

~1 minutes read

First Steps taken in developing new Greenway in Connemara

Share story:
First Steps taken in developing new Greenway in Connemara

The first steps have been taken in developing a new Greenway in Connemara

However the prevalence of conservation measures between Clifden and Kylemore may prove a difficult hurdle to overcome.

Most of the Greenway development west of the Corrib is only on paper, if even that, at this stage.

The Oughterard to Clifden route contains only one 6 kilometre section. Now there is a plan for a Greenway from Derrygimbla – that is near Clifden – as far as Kylemore.

But finding a route that does not impact on a special area of conservation, or an SAC as such designations are termed, will be a major challenge.

According to the European Union any disturbance to any part of an SAC means the totality of that area is compromised.

A public consultation about the Clifden to Kylemore Greenway took place earlier this year and the next step will entail finding the ideal route.

And in an area where the protection of lands and birds are paramount, that could be a big step.

Share story:

Motorist on Seapoint Prom road in Salthill caught doing 105 kilometres an hour

A motorist on Seapoint Prom road in Salthill has been caught doing 105 kilometres an hour in the 50 zone Gardaí described the incident as alarming, with ...

Official assurance that Cleggan/Claddaghduff Water Supply continues to meet regulatory standards

Uisce Éireann is assuring its customers that water on the Cleggan/Claddaghduff Public Water Supply continues to meet regulatory standards. There have bee...

Independent Deputy welcomes commitment to discuss the lack of services supporting Meelick Weir as a tourist destination

Independent TD Sean Canney has welcomed a commitment by Waterways Ireland to discuss the lack of services to support Meelick Weir as a tourist destination...

Call for City Council to "work harder" to tackle illegal dumping

Galway City Council needs to work a little harder to tackle illegal dumping within the city boundaries. That’s according to Fianna Fail Councillor A...