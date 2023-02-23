First step taken in Galway beach bye-laws consultation process

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway county council and watersports bodies have taken the first step in the consultation process in relation to new beach bye-laws.

There was backlash when the draft bye-laws were first revealed, with concerns they would effectively ban watersports from beaches across the county.

The County Council deny any such claim, and a recent public consultation drew over 7 thousand submissions.

Among the proposed measures are a ban on dogs at certain times, bans on inflatables, and limitations on the use of gear like kayaks, canoes, and paddle boards near swimmers.

Barra Nevin was among those representing Community and Watersports bodies, which presented at County Hall yesterday: