First sod officially turned on Moycullen Bypass

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first sod has officially been turned on the long-awaited Moycullen Bypass.

Early preliminary works have been ongoing since December in advance of the main works getting underway.

Planning approval for the €35m project – which will see the construction of 4.3km of new carriageway – was granted in 2012.

It’s expected the works will take around 2 years to complete.

The first sod was officially turned this morning by Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton, at a site north-east of the village.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Minister Naughten says the project was first flagged as early as the 1970s.