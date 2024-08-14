Galway Bay FM

14 August 2024

First reveal of highlights of 2024 Baboró International Arts Festival for Children

Some of the highlights of this year’s Baboró International Arts Festival for Children have been revealed today.

The 28th annual festival returns to Galway for ten days from October 11th to 20th.

The official launch will take place on September 3rd, when the full programme will be revealed, and tickets go on sale the following day.

Director of the Festival, Aislinn O’hEocha, gives a sneak peak of some of the highlights this year:

