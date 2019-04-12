First phase of multi million euro office campus approved for city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city council has approved plans for a multi million euro development on the east side of the city.

McDonagh Capital Investments Limited has been granted a 10 year planning permission for the office block campus at Ballybrit Business Park Road.

The overall development at City East will be done in 3 phases.

The city council has approved plans for phase one which comprises 3 office blocks and a café with more than 400 car parking spaces.