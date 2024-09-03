Galway Bay FM

3 September 2024

~1 minutes read

First-of-its-kind Dementia Bus stopping in Terryland this Thursday

Share story:
First-of-its-kind Dementia Bus stopping in Terryland this Thursday

Bluebird Care is bringing the first-of-its-kind, Dementia Bus, to Galway city this week.

The virtual simulator allows people to experience the disorientation and memory loss that those with dementia face daily.

September is World Alzheimer’s Month, which aims to raise awareness and to challenge the stigma around dementia.

The Dementia Bus will be at Dunnes Stores Terryland Shopping Centre this Thursday from 10:30AM-5PM.

Managing Director of Bluebird Care, Suzanne Ryan has been speaking to Sarah Slevin about the Dementia Bus:

Share story:

Salthill native Brigadier General Caimin Keogh to lead the Defence Forces' South and Mid-West divisions which include Galway

Salthill native Brigadier General Caimin Keogh has been appointed to lead the Defence Forces’ South and Mid-West divisions which include Galway. As ...

University of Galway Students’ Union launches subsidised Life Skills courses

University of Galway Students’ Union has launched Life Skills courses. The subsidised courses aim to increase students’ practical knowledge, impro...

Newly elected Ballinasloe councillor latest name for Fine Gael Roscommon/Galway selection convention

Newly elected Ballinasloe councillor Alan Harney and long-serving Roscommon Cllr. John Naughten are the latest names confirmed for the Fine Gael Roscommon...

Late night assault at Woodquay Stores in Galway city

Gardaí are investigating a late night assault at Woodquay Stores in Galway city. Shortly after midnight on Thursday a man, described as being in his earl...