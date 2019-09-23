First meeting of inter-departmental committee on island development to be held tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The inaugural meeting of the inter-departmental Committee on Island Development is scheduled to take place tomorrow. (24th)

The Government committee has been established to address specific issues facing island communities such as housing, education, energy and transport.

A consultation process was undertaken in creating the committee to ensure the voices of islanders were heard.

This is the first such committee established to create a cross-Governmental island policy.

More at 4 as Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Islands Seán Kyne says island residents want various assurances from Government…