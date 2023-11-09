Galway Bay FM

9 November 2023

First Lady Sabina Higgins undergoing treatment for breast cancer

Sabina Higgins, the wife of President Michael D Higgins, is undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

In a statement, the First Lady said she underwent a successful procedure yesterday.

Caoimhe Killeen reports:

 

