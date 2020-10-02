First Lady Sabina Higgins to launch NUIG webinar in support of National Breastfeeding week

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Irish First Lady Sabina Higgins will launch a special NUI Galway webinar in support of National Breastfeeding Week.

The online event has been organised by the College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences at NUIG and the HSE.

The webinar will consist of three sections – a discussion on human milk, sustainability, and micro-biology, a talk about breastfeeding support and society during a pandemic and a section on the culture of breastfeeding and physiology.

Meanwhile, the theme of the event is ‘Diverse global perspectives on breastfeeding and breastfeeding support.’

The webinar begins at 2pm Thursday October 7 and the full programme is available at nuigalway.ie/breastfeedingconference2020.