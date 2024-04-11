Galway Bay FM

11 April 2024

First Irish Interceltic Business Forum to be held in Galway next week

The first-ever Interceltic Business Forum to be held on Irish soil will take place in Galway next week (19/4).

The major event, previously hosted by France and Wales, will see business leaders from across Europe flock to the city.

It’s being hosted by the Western Development Commission at Portershed next Friday April 19th.

Some of the big-ticket items on the agenda include Artificial Intelligence, remote working, and rural economies.

Business leaders from all around Europe will deliver speeches and take part in roundtable discussions.

Meanwhile, the local interest will be represented by the likes of Údarás na Gaeltachta, Platform 94, galvia and IDA West.

Registration for the event is free but numbers are limited – more information can be found at intercelticforum.com.

