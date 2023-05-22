First Irish course in Forest School Leadership launched at St. Brigit’s Garden Roscahill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first Irish training course in Forest School Leadership has been launched at St. Brigit’s Garden in Roscahill.

The course is accredited as a QQI Level 6 course.

It’s billed as a professional, part-time course suitable for teachers, early years providers and environmental educators who wish to run Forest School sessions.

Further information can be found at BrigitsGarden.ie

Director Jenny Beale says children love nature – and Forest School has been proven to have huge benefits

Pic Brigit’s Garden