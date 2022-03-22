First homes and businesses in Ballinasloe connected to high-speed broadband

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first homes and businesses in Ballinasloe have been connected to high speed broadband under the National Broadband Plan.

Under the plan, NBI will deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms and schools.

There’s been significant delays in the rollout of the national programme, partly due to COVID-19, and targets have been revised considerably.

Almost 40,000 thousand premises across County Galway are included in the states Intervention Area.

Martin Moran is one of the first customers in Ballinasloe to be connected – he lives with his wife near Kilconnell.

He says their old service was effectively unusable.

Martin says they cannot believe the difference the high-speed broadband has made to their everyday life.