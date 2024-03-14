Galway Bay FM

14 March 2024

~1 minutes read

First gathering of county councillors in Williamstown in 35 years

Share story:
First gathering of county councillors in Williamstown in 35 years

The first gathering of county councillors in Williamstown in 35 years has taken place.

The county council met in the village in 1989 and this week Ballinasloe Municipal District members chose it as their meeting venue.

Cathaoirleach Declan Geraghty is a native of Williamstown and he chaired the meeting in the Parochial Hall.

it included presentations from the newly appointed Tourism Officer for Galway John Neary and Community Alert Development Officer for Muintir na Tire Gerard Costello.

Cathaoirleach Geraghty said it was a very fruitful meeting.

Share story:

East Galway Councillors angry at Aircoach decision to cease services to Dublin

Ballinasloe Councillors have reacted with anger and disappointment to the announcement that Aircoach is to cease operation of its Galway to Dublin service...

Grá Chocolates to represent Galway at National Enterprise Awards

Kilchreest-based chocolatier Gráinne Mullins will represent Gaway at the National Enterprise Awards in May. That’s after the local founder of Grá ...

Boost for CLG An Spidéal as major sponsorship extended

One of Ireland’s leading security company’s is extending its sponsorship of a local Gaeltacht GAA Club. Mainguard Plus has confirmed it will c...

Derec Reynolds wins St Jarlath's Pat McDonagh Business Award

St Jarlath’s Tuam past pupil Derec Reynolds has won the school’s Pat McDonagh Business Award, sponsored by the N17 Plaza. Derec, who did his L...