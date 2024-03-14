First gathering of county councillors in Williamstown in 35 years

The first gathering of county councillors in Williamstown in 35 years has taken place.

The county council met in the village in 1989 and this week Ballinasloe Municipal District members chose it as their meeting venue.

Cathaoirleach Declan Geraghty is a native of Williamstown and he chaired the meeting in the Parochial Hall.

it included presentations from the newly appointed Tourism Officer for Galway John Neary and Community Alert Development Officer for Muintir na Tire Gerard Costello.

Cathaoirleach Geraghty said it was a very fruitful meeting.