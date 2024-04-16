First few residents finally move into new CNU in Tuam

Residents have finally moved into the new Joe and Helen O’Toole Community Nursing Home in Tuam.

The unit, on the grounds of the Old Grove Hospital site, had been officially opened by Tanáiste Micheál Martin six months ago.

The first handful residents made the move from the former Arus Mhuire Nursing Home yesterday, with more expected to move in today.

Councillor Donagh Killilea says the move will be gradual, and more staff will be needed: