First ever President of Galway RTC to be laid to rest tomorrow

The funeral takes place this evening and tomorrow of Dr. Gay Corr, the first ever President of Galway Regional Technical College, now the ATU.

The Mayo native, who lived in Knocknacarra, passed away earlier this week at the Bons Secours Hospital in Renmore.

He worked in the RTC for over 30 years from its establishment in 1972, and was well known and respected in academia across the country.

He’s survived by his wife Jo, his sons Brendan, Damien and Ronán, his daughters Sinéad and Helen, his grandchildren and a wide circle of family and friends.

Dr. Corr will be reposing at Knocknacarra Church this evening, and he will be laid to rest in Rahoon Cemetery after 11am mass tomorrow.

