First ever blue flag for Inis Oirr Beach but Traught Kinvara loses its award

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Inis Oirr Beach on the Aran Islands has won its first ever Blue Flag but Traught beach in Kinvara has lost its flag

Traught is among five beaches nationwide which have failed to retain a blue flag status from last year, after their water quality was deemed to fall into a lesser category by An Taisce.

Meanwhile, the beach on Inis Oirr has been awarded a Blue Flag for the first time ever.

Trá Inis Oirr on the Aran Islands is included on the 2022 list which has just been published

Beaches in Cork, Dublin, Kerry and Wexford which didn’t have a Blue Flag last year have also been included.

In total, 85 beaches and 10 marinas will have blue flags this Summer, with 62 beaches also receiving Green Coast Awards.