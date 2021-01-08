First Covid-19 vaccinations get underway at Merlin Park

print

Photo – Sarah Madden (101 yrs of age) a native of Bowling Green, Galway city getting ready to receive her COVID-19 vaccine with her doll known as ‘the ladeen’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first Covid-19 vaccinations have taken place at Merlin Park Hospital.

Barbara Griffin, of Moycullen, and Furbo native Kathleen Cunningham were the first residents at the Merlin Park Community Nursing Unit to receive the Pfizer BioNTech inoculation.

Overall, 96 residents and staff received the vaccine – with the event marking the beginning of a campaign in residential facilities in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

It follows the commencement of vaccination rollouts at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe this week and University Hospital Galway last week.