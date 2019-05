Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Independent councillor Tom Welby is the first to be elected to the County Council in the Connemara North Constituency in the 2019 Local Elections.

The returning councillor received well above the quota in first preference votes at the count in The Galway Lawn Tennis Club today.

Cllr Welby says he will work to make sure Galway is an expansionary county over the next 5 years.