First count for Galway West complete with no candidates elected

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first count for Galway West is complete with no candidates elected.

The official count has stayed true to the last unofficial tally with Fianna Fáil’s Éamon Ó Cuív topping the poll at 8522 votes.

Sinn Féin’s Mairéad Farrell looks set to claim the second seat for Galway West, followed by Independent Noel Grealish and Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughton.

Fighting to claim the fifth seat for Galway West is Independent Catherine Connolly with 5,439 votes so far, and Fianna Fáil’s Ollie Crowe at 5,175.

Following the first count, Independent Daragh O’Flaherty has been eliminated from the race.

The first count for Galway West is as follows:

Conor Burke (S-PBP) 495

Catherine Connolly (IND) 5,439

Cormac Ó Corcoráin (Aontú) 1,058

Ollie Crowe (FF) 5,175

Mike Cubbard (IND) 2,676

Éamon Ó Cuív (FF) 8,522

Mairéad Farrell (SF) 8,464

Daragh O’Flaherty (IND) 318 ELIMINATED

Noel Grealish (IND) 8,053

Seán Kyne (FG) 5,284

Joe Loughnane (S-PBP) 437

Niall McNelis (Labour) 1,548

Hildegarde Naughton (FG) 5,609

Pauline O’Reilly (Green) 3,650

Niall Ó Tuatháil (Soc Dems) 3,623