First count for Galway West complete with no candidates elected

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first count for Galway West is complete with no candidates elected.
The official count has stayed true to the last unofficial tally with Fianna Fáil’s Éamon Ó Cuív topping the poll at 8522 votes.
Sinn Féin’s Mairéad Farrell looks set to claim the second seat for Galway West, followed by Independent Noel Grealish and Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughton.
Fighting to claim the fifth seat for Galway West is Independent Catherine Connolly with 5,439 votes so far, and Fianna Fáil’s Ollie Crowe at 5,175.
Following the first count, Independent Daragh O’Flaherty has been eliminated from the race.
The first count for Galway West is as follows:
Conor Burke (S-PBP) 495
Catherine Connolly (IND) 5,439
Cormac Ó Corcoráin (Aontú) 1,058
Ollie Crowe (FF) 5,175
Mike Cubbard (IND) 2,676
Éamon Ó Cuív (FF) 8,522
Mairéad Farrell (SF) 8,464
Daragh O’Flaherty (IND) 318 ELIMINATED
Noel Grealish (IND) 8,053
Seán Kyne (FG) 5,284
Joe Loughnane (S-PBP) 437
Niall McNelis (Labour) 1,548
Hildegarde Naughton (FG) 5,609
Pauline O’Reilly (Green) 3,650
Niall Ó Tuatháil (Soc Dems) 3,623