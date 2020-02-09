First count complete for Galway East

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The first Galway count in the 2020 General Election has finished in Galway East with no candidates elected.

Independent Sean Canney, Sinn Féin’s Louis O’Hara and Fine Gael’s Ciaran Cannon are currently leading the chase.

Here are the results of the first count for Galway East.



The valid poll is 42,520 and the quota to be elected is 10,631.



Deaglan McCanna (Renua) and David O’ Reilly (NP) have been eliminated; their votes will now be redistributed to form the basis of the 2nd count.



Sean Canney (IND) 7,815

Louis O’ Hara (SF) 7,108

Ciaran Cannon (FG) 6, 298

Pete Roche (FG) 6,034

Anne Rabbitte (FF) 5,762

Donagh Killilea (FF) 4,932

Eoin Madden (GP) 1,924

Peter Reid (SD) 848

Marian Spelman (LAB) 845

Deaglan McCanna (REN) 126

Martin Jonesy Ward (Aon) 582

David O’ Reilly (NP) 246