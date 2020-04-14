First consignment of Galway-manufactured wipe that can help fight Covid-19 delivered to Defence Forces

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Decontamination wipes which can significantly reduce or prevent the transmission of a virus have been developed by NUI Galway-based company, Aquila Bioscience.

The Anti-Bioagent Wipe aims to save the lives of first responders and emergency workers.

It’s the result of a five year project – involving the Galway company and the military’s Ordnance Corps – which sought a technology which would provide emergency workers with chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear protection.

Co-founder and Director of Aquila Bioscience, Professor Lokesh Joshi told the Irish Independent that unlike most decontamination wipes, the Anti-Bioagent Wipe does not contain chemicals which are harmful to the skin, the health of the user and the environment.

Professor Joshi says it could be a valuable technology in the fight against coronavirus.

The first consignment of the product has been delivered to the Defence Forces and it is now ready for mass manufacture.

